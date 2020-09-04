A cult clash has reportedly left two persons dead in Delta State, just as operatives of the Nigeria Police have apprehended six persons in connection with the incident. It was gathered that a 14-year-old teenage boy, who was an only child of his parents, was among the dead. He was said to assisting his single […]

14-yr-old only child of parent, one other feared dead in Warri cult clash

A cult clash has reportedly left two persons dead in Delta State, just as operatives of the Nigeria Police have apprehended six persons in connection with the incident.

It was gathered that a 14-year-old teenage boy, who was an only child of his parents, was among the dead.

He was said to assisting his single mother to ply her food vending trade in the city.

Sources stated that the deceased teenager was struck in the back of his head by a stray bullet during the gun duel among rival cults and members of a vigilante group who waded in before the police arrived the scene.

The second deceased, who was a suspected cultist identified simply as Morku, reportedly sustained a gunshot injury in his leg and was rushed to a location for treatment by his fellow cultists.

During the melee of gunshots that ensued in the Warri cult clash, residents and passersby were said to have been robbed of their belongings by the rampaging cultists.

The arrival of police operatives from the Ekpan Police Division in Uvwie Local Government Area at the scene led to the arrest of six cult suspects, two of which, sources said, were ladies.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, has confirmed the arrest but said he was not aware of the killing of an only child of his parents.

He, however, admitted that one of the arrested suspects, who engaged in the melee, was hit by a stray bullet and wouldn’t know if he had died of haemorrhage.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: FG’s Gaffe On Amotekun

FOR the umpteenth time, the presidency stirred the hornet’s nest recently. Against the run of logic and the law, it declared that regional security outfits such as Amotekun would be subsumed under the existing policy architecture. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, featuring…

Warri cult clash