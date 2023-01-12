14 years after, LASU pioneer Communication Studies master’s class holds reunion

FOURTEEN years after graduating from the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, the pioneer alumni class of Master in Communication Studies held its maiden get-together recently in Lagos.

The event had many members of the set, who are today doing well in their various fields of endeavours and particularly in the media industry in attendance

Addressing the gathering, the guest speaker, who was one of their lecturers back then and now an Associate Professor of Journalism at LASU, Dr Tunde Akanni, commended the set for coming together after over a decade that they had graduated from the school.

He said that the forum was an avenue to reflect on their days in the class, where they are at the moment and the future vis-à-vis their contributions to society.

He said they should know that they owe the society a lot of responsibilities, particularly as media practitioners.

According to him, “as professional communicators, lots of responsibilities from the society are on your shoulders and you cannot afford to disappoint the society because all eyes are on you not only for a particular direction, but also to lead the society to make leaders particularly in government to be accountable for their actions.”

Akanni explained to them the development that had taken place in the Faculty of Communication where they graduated and then known as the School of Communication.

He urged them not to rest on their oars, but to continue to develop and upgrade themselves, particularly in the emerging areas of competence in communication studies in order to remain relevant.

He said there are lots of opportunities to tap into the media and communications industry but that could only be achieved by those who are on top of their chosen fields.

Those in attendance include Mrs Abidemi Gbekeleoluwa, who is a lecturer at the Yaba College of Technology,Lagos; former Special Adviser on Media to Rauf Aregbesola, Semiu Okanlawon; Super Falcons Media Chief and Principal Editor of Tobexmedia.com, Oluchi Tobe-Chukwu; Editor of Gbélégbọ́ (a Yoruba newspaper), Sina Fadare, and head, Consultant Media, Max Consulting, Rev Femi Akinwande, among others.