14-year-old girl commits suicide over pregnancy pressure

A 14-year-old secondary school student, identified as Nicknes Ayo, has died by suicide in Egba, Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, following pressure from her mother to disclose the identity of the man responsible for her pregnancy.

According to sources, the young girl, who had been schooling in Otukpo, returned home on Thursday, where her mother noticed signs of pregnancy.

When questioned, Ayo initially refused to reveal any details but faced increasing pressure, including threats of being taken to a clinic for confirmation.

A neighbour, identified as Mama Enyi, recounted the events leading to the tragedy.

“Her mother kept pressing her for answers, insisting she name the person responsible. Unable to bear the pressure, the girl ran away. She was later found unconscious in her room after ingesting a substance suspected to be Gammalin.”

Ayo was immediately rushed to a local health centre, known as ‘Ghana Clinic,’ for urgent medical attention. The clinic’s medical director, Dr. Oyaje Sule, confirmed that she was brought in on Saturday morning in critical condition.

“It is true that a 14-year-old girl was brought to my clinic after allegedly consuming Gammalin due to pressure from her mother regarding her pregnancy,” Dr. Sule stated.

“Seeing the severity of her condition, I referred her to a hospital in Obagaji, the headquarters of Agatu Local Government. Unfortunately, she died on the way.”

Reports indicate that Ayo had already been buried by family members. It was also gathered that she had lost her father a few years ago, adding to her vulnerabilities.

