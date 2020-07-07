14 more corpses recovered in Benue boat accident

Benue State Police Command said it has recovered 14 out of the 26 youths who drowned in River Benue on Sunday.

In the statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, deputy superintendent of police said that eight females and six males were recovered from the river while other victims still missing.

The PPRO said that the command commiserated with families of the deceased and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

The command charged members of the public to always employ all protective measures and caution while sailing, as the turbulent flow of water during the rainy season, can create unforeseen circumstances.

“The CP while sympathising with the bereaved, commend the frantic efforts made by sailors and communities around the river bank during the rescue operation and urge them to educate their wards about the dangers of using waterways during this period,” the statement read in parts.

It would be recalled that 26 youths who were members of Evangelical Church Winning All were travelling by boat to a conference known as ‘New Life for All’ Sabo Rai in Hausa parlance when their boat capsized midstream.

