14 million children at risk of malnutrition in Nigeria ― UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warns that an estimated 14.7 million children under the age of five will suffer from moderate to severe malnutrition if urgent action is not taken by the government and other relevant stakeholders

The UNICEF Nigeria Chief of Nutrition, Nemat Hajeebhoy disclosed this at a high-level roundtable meeting on nutrition in Abuja on Thursday organised by the National Council on Nutrition (NCN) and other stakeholders.

Hajeebhoy explained that severe flooding, loss of agricultural production, inflation and other factors are affecting the nation’s food security and nutrition which may worsen in 2023, with children suffering the consequences the most.

Hajeebhoy said: “Without urgent action, UNICEF estimates that 13 million children will suffer moderate malnutrition and 1.7 million children will suffer severe acute malnutrition this year (2022).

“Almost 100 children under the age of five die of malnutrition in Nigeria every hour, and 12 million children are living in severe food poverty.”

Hajeebhoy maintained that “food prices have risen by 23 per cent in the last one year, making it difficult for families to provide nutritious meals for their household as 1 in 3 households cannot afford the lowest cost nutritious diet in Nigeria.

“Only 34 per cent of households in Nigeria can afford the lowest cost diet estimated at N1,687 household per day.”

While reiterating that Nigeria still ranks number one in Africa and 2nd in the world in terms of the number of children malnourished, Hajeebhoy warned that the situation is threatening the survival, growth and development of children.

“Food poverty and poor diet are damaging children’s health. Food insecurity is a major threat to Nigeria’s future. IF Left untreated, children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), are nearly 12 times more likely to die than a healthy child,” she further stressed.

The nutrition expert added that malnutrition costs Nigeria up to 15 per cent of GDP loss, hence the government and all stakeholders must take urgent action to address the burden.

Data from the World Bank show that Nigeria loses $1.5 billion in GDP annually due to micronutrient deficiencies. The bank also notes that every $1 dollar invested in nutrition can generate $16 in returns, and reducing malnutrition can increase a country’s overall economic productivity by 11 per cent as measured by GDO per capita.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Nutrition, Office of the Vice President, Adesanmi Abimbola, pointed out that the health burden calls for serious concern and action while noting that malnutrition is responsible for 53 per cent of deaths in children.

She listed some of the consequences of malnutrition to include: impaired brain development, lower IQ, premature death, weakened immune system, lost productivity and increased healthcare costs, and weakened immune system, among several others.

Globally, she revealed that all forms of malnutrition cost the global economy an estimated $3 5 trillion per year or $500 per individual as she said the health burden is impacting negatively on human capital development, and Nigeria still ranks 152 of 157 countries, indicating a low capital index





Similarly, the Executive Secretary of the Civil Society Scaling up nutrition in Nigeria (CSUNN), Sunday Okoronkwo, also lamented that malnutrition is a silent killer, that has killed more people than insurgency.

Okoronkwo said, As the country prepares for 2023 general elections, it is imperative that malnutrition and nutrition are on the front burner, and the agenda of politicians aspiring public offices adding that investing in nutrition is one of the most cost-effective drivers for development and prosperity.

