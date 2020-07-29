Some suspected gunmen have invaded Agudu, Bassa community of Kogi Local Government council killing 14 persons, 13 from one family while six other persons were injured.

Speaking with the newsmen, on Wednesday, Hon Isah Abdulkareem, Senior Special Assistant on Security, Kogi local government council confirmed the attack.

He said he got a call from Bassa Youth forum at about 2:30 am of the attack, mobilised the Security agencies who brought the situation to normalcy.

According to him, the attack is unfortunate, urged the people to live peacefully and harmoniously, insisting that the Security agencies are working to unravel the reasons and those behind the attack.

The SSA disclosed that he is still not able to point to the perpetrators, whether they are herdsmen, bandits, but said the only thing he noticed was that only a particular family in Agudu community, except for one man who ran into the scene, were killed in the incident.

The SSA disclosed that the Commissioner of Police and the SSA Security to the Governor have visited the community, making more deployment of Security men to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Also confirming the attack, on Wednesday, the Kogi police commissioner, CP Ede Ayuba, said out of 14 persons that were killed 13 were from one family.

He noted that at about 2 am on Wednesday, his officer called to informed him that some suspected gunmen invaded the community and killed about 14 persons.

He said he had already deployed his men to the community and effort is in place to arrest those behind the attack.