14 killed as suspected herdsmen attack two communities in Plateau

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed 14 persons in Jos South and Bassa local government areas of Plateau State while ten others sustained various degree of injuries.

Tribune Online learnt that the suspected herdsmen, who have been terrorising some parts of the state, struck on Sunday at about 9:20 p.m. in Sabon-Layi community of Kuru District, Jos South Local Government and killed 12 innocent citizens.

The Secretary, Kuru Development Association, Mr Daniel Chapo, who confirmed the attack, said the herdsmen stormed the community and started shooting at random, thereby forcing people to run helter-skelter.

“Immediately the people heard the gunshots, the security men were alerted but they did not arrive the community until the gunmen had finished the deadly operation. The assailants killed 10 in different locations within the community while many others sustained injuries.

“Apart from the 10 whose bodies were recovered after the operation, two other people who sustained injuries died at the clinic where they were receiving treatment this morning while five others with injuries are now receiving treatment at Jos University Teaching Hospital,” he disclosed.

In the vein, the terrorists on the prowl also killed another two people in Zogu village in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

The Secretary-General of Irigwe Development Association, Mr Danjuma Auta, who confirmed this to Tribune Online, said the incident occurred at about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday when most of the people in the community had retired to their respective houses.

“The people were taken unaware when the gunmen suspected to be herdsmen stormed the village and started shooting sporadically into the air. In the process, two people were killed while four others sustained injuries.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Gabriel Ogaba, said: “I will get back to you.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. 14 killed as suspected herdsmen attack two communities in Plateau ; 14 killed as suspected herdsmen attack two communities in Plateau ; 14 killed as suspected herdsmen attack two communities in Plateau ; 14 killed as suspected herdsmen attack two communities in Plateau.