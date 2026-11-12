14 killed, 30 injured in multi-vehicle crash in UAE’s Fujairah

At least 14 people have been killed and 30 others injured after a major multi-vehicle accident involving 23 vehicles in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The UAE Ministry of Interior confirmed the casualties on Thursday, saying the crash involved 18 vehicles and five trucks.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred shortly before midnight on Wednesday at the entrance to the emirate of Fujairah.

A truck driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with another vehicle before overturning and crashing into several vehicles stopped in slow-moving traffic.

The impact triggered a fire that spread from the truck to several other vehicles, resulting in significant casualties.

Emergency services, including police, ambulance crews and civil defence teams, were deployed to the scene to contain the fire, assist victims and transport the injured to hospitals.

Authorities said 15 injured people had been discharged after receiving medical attention, while another 15 remained under medical care.

Fujairah Police also confirmed that the deceased included Emirati nationals and foreigners, with DNA tests being conducted to identify some of the victims.

The UAE Ministry of Interior said specialised teams were working alongside relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident and complete emergency operations.

(Arab News)