14 babies born in State Hospital Osogbo on New Year’s day, first baby came at 12:01 a.m.

Wife of the Osun State governor, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, on Saturday presented gifts and other items including cash to the parents of the baby of the year, Mr and Mrs Ibukun Joseph, at the State Hospital, Osogbo.

The first baby of the year was born at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday in the hospital.

Mrs Oyetola, who congratulated the parents, also took time to visit 13 other babies delivered on Saturday in the state hospital and presented gift items to them and their parents.

Addressing journalists shortly after visit, Mrs Oyetola expressed happiness with what she met on ground in the hospital and admonished mothers to make the care and upbringing of their children a priority.

The wife of the governor used the opportunity to appreciate the entire people of the state for the love and support given to her husband, Mr Adeboyega Oyetola in 2021 with an appeal to them to extend same gesture to him in 2022.