1,307 Nigerian doctors licensed in UK from January to September ― NMA

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Ogun State Chapter, on Monday, disclosed that about 1,307 medical doctors trained in Nigeria, have been licensed in the United Kingdom within the last nine months.

This was disclosed by the state Chairman of the association, Dr. Kunle Ashimi, at a press conference which was part of the 2022 Physicians’ Week with the theme: ‘Nigeria Healthcare Delivery System and the 2023 Democratic Transition: A Time to Change the Narrative’, held at the NMA House, Lukosi, Abeokuta.

Ashimi flanked by other executive members, explained that Nigeria now has the third-highest number of doctors practicing in the UK after India and Pakistan.

The chairman said the statistics was provided by the General Medical Council of the United Kingdom database.

He lamented that other medical practitioners who are in the service are being overworked as bureaucracy makes it difficult for heads of public hospitals to replace relocating doctors immediately.

Ashimi, equally, expressed concern over the poor remuneration of Nigerian doctors, heavy workload and insecurity.

He said, “About 1,307 doctors trained in Nigeria between January and September 2022 have been licensed in the UK as Nigeria continues to battle one of the worst situations of brain drain in its history.

” Overall, 10, 296 doctors who obtained their degree in Nigeria currently practice in the UK.

” Currently, Nigeria has the third highest number of foreign doctors working in the UK after India and Pakistan.”

Ashimi called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in the health sector, as a matter of urgency.

The chairman added, “Government should declare a state of everything in the health sector. They have to focus more attention on health and hold on to other sectors.”

