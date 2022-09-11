130 unclaimed dead bodies buried in Kogi

The Kogi State Government on Saturday buried 130 unclaimed dead bodies at Felele Cemetry in Lokoja, Kogi State.

It was gathered that the deceased persons are victims of accidents, robbery, and kidnappers who have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centers, Lokoja for several months without families or relations claiming their corps.

Speaking during the mass burial of the deceased victims, the general manager of Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board, Mrs. Arokoyo Elizabeth said the body is backed by law to ensure the environment is safe for habitation stressing that, the dead bodies have stayed too long in the hospital.

Represented by the Acting Secretary of the Board, Sanitarian Ajayi Olufemi, she said the dead bodies were brought to the mortuary by the Nigerian Police Force and Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC).

According to him, several announcements had been made via various media organizations for the bodies to be claimed by family members or relations but proved abortive.

He reiterated the State Government’s commitment to ensuring that, the environment is safe for people to leave.

“All the people evacuating and burying these bodies have been sanitized. Just like I said earlier, we have made several announcements on radio, television, and other media about these unclaimed bodies. But, as I speak to you, nothing was heard from family members, relations, and friends of this corps.

“Most of this corps are victims of accident, kidnappers, robbers which were brought by the Police and Road Safety. So they have to be buried because they have been in the mortuary for a long time without anybody coming for them” She added.

