13-yr-old girl gang-raped in Kaduna, hospitalised

A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly drugged and gangraped by four men in Kaduna is currently receiving treatment in a hospital. It was gathered that the four men drugged her and after raping her dumped her in a parked car outside their home .

The Mnistry of Human Services and Social Development, which disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle, said it was following up the case It stated that the four rapists and one collaborator have since been arrested and the case has moved to the State Criminal Investigative Department of the police for further investigation.

The ministry said after investigation, the suspects would be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction. The ministry regretted that while the ongoing conversation “on #SayNoToRapists continues, in the state, the monstrous practitioners

have not shown signs of slowing down.”

Several campaigns through hashtags on social media have been calling on the government to address rape cases.

Some states have started making moves to review existing laws on rape because the crime has started assuming a more dangerous dimension, especially with the case of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level student of the University of Benin, who was raped and killed as well as Barakat, a teenage student in Ibadan.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: No Fresh Probe Of Adesina ―AfDB Board Rules

The Bureau of the Board of Governors of African Development Bank (AfDB) on Thursday foreclosed the possibility of reopening the probe of the bank’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina. At a meeting, the body declared that an independent investigation was not required as demanded the United States of America… Read full story

NCDC Releases New Guidelines On COVID-19 Patients’ Treatment, Discharge

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday announced a new case management guidelines for the treatment and discharge of COVID-19 pandemic patients. Its Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) media briefing in Abuja… Read full story

UN Puts Nigeria’s Electricity Access Rate At 57%

No fewer than 110.7 million Nigerians out of a 195.8 million estimated population had access to electricity as of 2018, according to the latest global energy progress report. This represents a 57 per cent national electricity access rate compared with the global average of 90 per cent, says the report launched at the… Read full story

Akinwumi Adesina And AfDB

AFTER the Ethics Committee of the African Development Bank (AfDB) had returned a ‘not guilty’ verdict on the bank’s president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who had been accused by a group of whistleblowers of approving certain appointments and contracts that were in breach of the financial institution’s statutory and… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 350 New Cases, Total Now 11,516

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 350 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,516. The centre disclosed this on Tuesday night via its… Read full story