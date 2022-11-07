13-year-old Nigerian ICT genius gains US university admission

A 13-year-old Nigerian-born, Emmanuella Mayaki, has set a new record as one of the youngest persons to be accepted into a University in the United States.

Mayaki was accepted into the Programme for the Exceptionally Gifted (PEG) at Mary Baldwin University, United States to study Computer Science in the spring.

Mayaki”s letter of admission, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reads,” Dear Emmanuella, congratulations on your acceptance to the Programme for the Exceptionally Gifted(PEG) at Mary Baldwin University. Welcome to the PEG class of 2026.”

She scored a 91 percentile mark of 1,300 in her Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

One of Mayaki’s personal accomplishments at age 11, in the year 2020, was the opening of an ICT Academy for girls in Abuja, Nigeria.

The academy was her mission to provide sustainable empowerment for the girl child to acquire digital skills and to close the gap in digital literacy, and for training and equipping youngsters with digital technology.

Mayaki said the Academy had a vision of securing the future of the girl-child.

The academy, named ‘CodeKid’, which was incorporated under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 1990, on the second day of December 2020, with registration number (RC: 1741234), was set up to train the girl-child on the basics of computer literacy from simple Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint functions to the more complex skills like programming and coding.

The young tech developer and programmer has always nursed a strong drive to share knowledge and positively impact people, especially the girl-child.

This led to her decision to launch the after-school, weekend, and holiday club in Nigeria.

Mayaki noted that this programming school was influenced by her experience with the United Kingdom (UK) after-school club experience, which she successfully duplicated in Nigeria.

Her focus is on the girl-child, who falls within the age range of 6 to 15, which includes a beginners’ class to Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Besides, in May 2022, she was nominated as a STEM icon by STEM Kids New York City (NYC). The organisation went on to name her as their inspiration after researching social justice issues around their target audience for their app.

Some of the courses and certificates she obtained in pursuing this preferred career are a certificate in HTML fundamentals course, a certificate in PHP tutorial course, a certificate in CSS fundamentals course and a certificate in SQL fundamentals course.

Also, she obtained a certificate in JavaScript tutorial course and a certificate in JQuery tutorial course. She went further to obtain a certificate in Logic Building, Python and Java programming.





