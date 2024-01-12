Nasara James Dabo, a 13-year-old from Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State, Nigeria, has been revealed to possess an IQ that ranks among the top 1% globally.

Former Nigerian lawmaker Shehu Sani shared her extraordinary story on his X (formerly Twitter) account describing her as a motivation to young people and a blessing for Southern Kaduna.

Shehu Sani’s tweet revealed that Nasara James Dabo, gained this feat after she too an IQ test following her victory at the International Mathematics Olympiad.

The Kaduna state government has also offered her scholarship to pursue her desired career to be a doctor.

Shehu Sani’s tweet reads:

Meet the Nigerian girl, Nasara James Dabo, a 13-year-old prodigy from Southern Kaduna State with an IQ that sits amongst the top 1% globally.

Nasara solved 34 maths problems in just 172 seconds, (an average of 5 secs per question) winning a gold medal in the junior category, at the International Mathematical Olympiad.

Nasara, who is a student at Ideal College International in Kaduna, outshone 150 competitors worldwide, securing a total score of 145. Along with the gold medal, Nasara earned the Olympiad champion title in the prestigious competition that gathers participants from over 100 countries.

Shortly after her IMO victory, Nasara took the Mensa IQ test and aced it under strict supervision. Her IQ score of 150 puts her in the top 1% globally among Mensa applicants.

Additionally, Nasara recently bagged a LIMCA Award for memorizing a whopping 673 binary numbers in less than 9 minutes at the Memory Championship by Mind Sports Olympiad.

After bringing great honor to her community, Nasara, who dreams of becoming a doctor, has been offered a scholarship by the Kaduna State government to cover her secondary and university education expenses.

Nasara is such a motivation for young people.

Southern Kaduna is blessed 😍

