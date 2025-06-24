13-year-old girl rescued after guardian disfigures her eye

A 13-year-old girl named Favour Nuhu has been rescued after her right eye was disfigured by her alleged guardian in Owerri, Imo State.

The organization Stand For Humanity Foundation conducted the rescue operation last Friday in Owerri.

In a statement issued in Owerri on Tuesday, Chidiebube Okeoma, the founder of the Foundation, revealed that medical examinations carried out on Favour since her rescue indicated that only a surgical procedure could restore her sight in the damaged eye.

Okeoma assured that the organization is committed to the child’s well-being and will ensure that her guardian, who inflicted such harm on her, faces legal consequences for her actions.

He noted that the legal department of the Foundation has been notified and is awaiting the conclusion of the police investigation.

He said: “Medical examinations by the optometrists showed that the extent of the damage was huge. The little girl’s ordeal was beyond them and informed that only surgery could correct the damage on the eye”.

“The Optometrists disclosed that the pressure on the affected eye is now 31 per cent when ordinarily it shouldn’t exceed 25 percent. They said that there was a big boil on the damaged eye which had formed cataracts.

“The optometrists said that only surgery could correct the damage inflicted on her right eye”.

While Okeoma assured to continue to champion this until this wickedness done to this innocent and vulnerable child is corrected, he thanked Imo State Government, especially the Executive Secretary of Imo State Health Insurance Agency for undertaking to pick the complete bill for the girl’s medical procedure in this circumstance.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE