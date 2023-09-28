A 13-year-old boy, Abraham Stephen, narrowly escaped abduction attempt in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo, when some unknown men tried to forcefully take him away before he was rescued by a good Samaritan.

Sharing his encounter with Nigerian Tribune, Stephen said he is yet to recover from the shock after he was rescued by a good samaritan who took him to the office of the Ondo Command Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

The young boy explained that he planned to run away from home, over alleged maltreatment by his mother and decided to run to Ibadan, Oyo state capital when he met the suspected kidnappers

According to him two of the four men apprehended him and threatened to shoot him if he shouted or attempted to run and dragged him to their vehicle where he met other two men.

He said the four men dressed in black attire were heading towards Akure but said the suspected kidnappers had to drop him while they were approaching a police checkpoint.

“They ordered me to drop and move past the police for fear of being caught by the police, they instructed me to wait for them at the front and they would pick me up.

“I saw a commercial vehicle heading to Ibadan and joined the vehicle but the driver noticed that I was restless and took me to the NSCDC men who interrogated me”

Abraham stated that he noticed that the Jeep of the suspected kidnappers was trailing the commercial vehicle until the driver branched at the NSCDC office around Agbogbo area of Akure, the state capital.

He said; “They waited when the commercial vehicle stopped at the NSCDC office and when they saw the man dragging me down from the bus, they quickly left the area.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO) DSC Daniel Aidamenbor, who confirmed the rescue of the young boy, said the command contacted the parent of the boy who visited the command in Akure.

Aidamenbor said the mother of the young Stephen rushed down to Akure from Owo after she was invited by the command.





He said; “The mother of the victim was contacted and was asked to come for her son in Akure. She was shocked to see his son with the men of NSCDC.

“She explained that she left the young boy at home before leaving for the market, and was surprised to learn that his boy is in security custody in Akure.

“The mother denied the alleged maltreatment and the boy was handed over to his mother Mrs. Stephen Ajayi Toyin”.

