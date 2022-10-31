13 passengers burnt to death in Enugu fatal accident

At least 13 passengers were burnt to death in a fatal accident in Enugu, Sunday night.

The accident happened when a 14-seater bus said to be travelling from Imo to Adamawa reportedly ran into a trailer before blowing up in flames.

All the passengers except one were said to have burnt beyond recognition in the accident which occurred at the Enugu end of the Enugu/Port Harcourt expressway.

Tribune Online learnt that the lone survivor is currently receiving treatment at the Emergency unit of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH, Ituku-Ozalla.

