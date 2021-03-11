13 Kwankwasiyya scholarship beneficiaries secure foreign employment

By Kola Oyelere | Kano        
Kwankwaso
Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

Former Kano State governor, Dr.Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has disclosed that 13 out of the 370 scholarship beneficiaries of his foundation, Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation, have secured automatic employment with foreign institutions and local investors.

The former governor noted that Kwankwasiyya Foundation was set up to improve the standard of living of  women and youths, address their challenges and offer them opportunities to acquire quality education and entrepreneurial skills

According to him, the beneficiaries were selected for the overseas postgraduate programmes based on merit, but recently returned to the country after completing their two-year postgraduate programmes in 14 universities across the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates (UAE)and Asia.

Speaking to newsmen, Kwankwaso said 13 of the beneficiaries had been offered automatic jobs for their exemplary academic performance at the foreign universities.

The representatives of Dangote Group of companies, BUA Limited, Skyline University, Tiami Rice Mills and other local investors also pledged their readiness to offer jobs to the graduates.

