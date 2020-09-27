13 Boko Haram terrorists, 23 family members surrender to troops in Borno

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Sunday disclosed that 13 Boko Haram terrorists, six women and 17 children from Kodila village, have surrendered to troops of 151 Task Force Battalion at Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DHQ, Major General. John Enenche.

He said that the terrorists surrendered due to sustained aerial bombardment and aggressive intensive clearance operation by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North East.

He said the suspects and their family members who surrendered on Saturday, had been receiving medical attention at a military medical facility

According to him, “the suspects are currently undergoing thorough profiling and investigation in line with global best practices in handling such cases.”

He reassured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies remained resolute, determined and committed to sustaining the tempo of the operations across the country.

