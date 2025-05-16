122 pharmacies, 367 patent medicine stores shut by PCN in Akwa Ibom

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) announced that a total of 489 pharmaceutical stores in Akwa Ibom have been sealed due to non-compliance with standards.

The breakdown of the sealed premises includes 122 pharmacies and 367 patent medicine stores, while six premises were issued compliance directives.

During a press conference in Uyo on Thursday, the Head of Enforcement of the PCN, Dr. Suleiman Chiroma, disclosed that the closures were the result of a week-long effort to enforce the council’s regulatory standards in the state.

He emphasized that this operation was essential to eliminate unlicensed practitioners and ensure optimal conditions for the distribution of quality medicines in Nigeria.

Chiroma noted that the closures occurred across 14 local government areas in the state.

He listed the council areas visited by the council as Uyo, Okobo, Oron, Ikot Ekpene, Ikot Abasi, Abak and Essien Udim areas.

Others were Ibiono Ibom, Ikono, Ini, Eket, Ibeno Ibesikpo Asutan and Itu council areas respectively.

According to Chiroma ” The National Drug Distribution Guidelines which PCN is enforcing is to ensure proper and effective channels of drugs distribution thereby addressing the chaotic drug distribution system that made it easy for for untrained persons to be involved in handling medicine.

“One of the serious misnomers and trends observed during the course of the exercise was the uncontrolled and rampant training of apprentices by some premises which is a flagrant violation of PCN Act.

