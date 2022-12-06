1,200 Batch C Stream 2 corps members take oath of allegiance in Benue

A total of 1,200 corps members of the 2022 batch C Stream 2 posted to Benue State on Tuesday took the oath of allegiance.

The Oath of Allegiance was administered to the corps members by the Chief Judge of Benue State, who was represented at the event by Hon. Justice Morris Ikpambese

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the orientation camp located in Annune, the headquarters of the Tarka local government area of the state

Addressing the corps members, the State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Abe Dankaro who represented the Acting Director-General, Mrs. Christy Uba called on stakeholders to support the NYSC Trust Fund and the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

Mrs. Uba said that stakeholders’ support was pivotal to the actualization of the aims of the NYSC initiatives.

“The NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), which is aimed at providing easy access to free and qualitative health care, especially for the rural poor, and the NYSC Trust Fund which if established, would provide start-up capital for Corps Members after service, given the spate of unemployment, would not be achieved without the maximum support and cooperation of stakeholders”, she said.

While congratulating the corps members for the feat attained, the DG admonished them to remain loyal and united citizens of Nigeria and to shun all forms of corruption and crime.

She said, “Remember to always live by the oath of service that you have sworn, let it guide your conduct in the service year as well as have a significant influence on your life after service”.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE