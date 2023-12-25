A total of 120 women in Toro LGA of Bauchi State have been empowered to be self-employed and contribute to the wellbeing of their families under the ‘Haske Jari’ scheme of the member representing Toro Federal Constituency, Hon. Dabo Isma’il Haruna.

The women got a total of N6 million, which was distributed to them by the member representing Toro Federal Constituency, Hon. Ismael Dabo, in Zaranda, Jama’a district.

Speaking at the event, the Federal Lawmaker explained that the gesture was aimed at providing the women with capital for start-up businesses, which would make them self-employed and employers of labour.

He said it is part of his efforts to cushion the hardship women are experiencing across the local government, considering the economic downturn.

According to him, “We have done this to provide women with capital to start up a business and to reduce the burden they are experiencing.”

Each of the women received the sum of N50000, as Isma’il Dabo urged them to use the money judiciously, particularly in market interactions.

He added that business enrollment is the key factor that will sustain them and their families, considering the nation’s current situation.

In their various remarks, some of the beneficiaries lauded the lawmaker’s efforts and promised to use the fund prudently for business purposes and not for less significant issues.

They urged him to ensure that other women were selected to benefit from the kind gesture, which they believed would reduce unemployment in the area.

Recall that Hon. Isma’il Dabo recently distributed the sum of N12 million to 240 women in Lame and Toro districts to enable them to engage in small-scale and petty trading for self-sustainance.

