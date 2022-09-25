12 states owing health workers their benefits ― MHWUN

The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) has lamented that about twelve states are owing members their benefits across the country including the N30,000 new minimum wage.

The union who explained that the roles of members in the effective delivery of healthcare services in the country cannot be over-emphasized called on the state government to make the welfare of health workers their top priority.

The MHWUN national vice president, Femi Adebisi stated this in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital at the weekend during an event marking the 2022 international youth day organized by the South West leadership of the union, with the theme, ‘Intergenerational solidarity: creating a world for all ages.’

Adebisi, who did not disclose the affected states, said the union would continue to engage the governors of the states towards resolving the issue in the best interest of members who he said were sacrificing for the good of the citizens.

He said, “I think the federal government is not doing badly in terms of the welfare of health workers, but some states which I will not want to mention here are owing health and medical workers. As we speak, we still have states in this country that have not implemented the N30,000 minimum wage, not to talk of the welfare of health workers.

“As we speak, we have nothing less than 12 states that are owing health workers their entitlements. We are engaging them as a union and we are hoping the governors and everyone concerned will do the needful soon.”

He revealed that as a way of giving back to society and ending medical tourism in the country, the union has built a state-of-the-art specialist hospital in Abuja, adding that the medical facility would be commissioned before the end of the year.

Speaking on the importance of the event, the South West youth coordinator of MHWUN, Hannah Ademola said there was a need for the international community and the governments to celebrate the potential of youths for the growth of society.

She added that the union being a foremost trade union of health workers in the continent would continue to do everything possible in a bid to encourage young health workers and give them a sense of belonging to safeguard the future of the nation’s health sector.

“Let me seize this noble opportunity to reach out to the Nigerian government and private organisations in the country to look more into matters that concern the youth. We have to be a nation that protects our youth and does not kill them,” Ademola.

On his part, the Ekiti state Federal Controller, ministry of labour and employment, Ajibade Ajayi said the government was happy to associate with the union over its commitment and contribution to quality healthcare delivery in the country.

Ajayi while urging the young health professionals to remain resolute and diligent in the course of their work, said, “youths should be resolute and be optimistic about the future of the country and don’t be carried away and distracted by riches but focus on your work.”

