Atiku Galadima

Troops of Multi-National Joint Task Force(MNJTF) have lost 12 soldiers and 3 Civilian Joint Task Force cut across all the MNJTF in Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad in an attempt to thwart several attacks from Boko Haram fighters who tried to infiltrate some villages in the Lake Basin area.

Major General Abdul-Khalifa Ibrahim, the Force Commander of Mult National Joint Task Force, disclosed this while presenting compensation grants to the next of kin of deceased officers, soldiers and Civilians Joint Task Force at Headquarters theatre command, Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri on Thursday.

He noted that MNJTF has given token compensation to the families of those killed in Chad, Cameroon and Niger to show them love, care and concern.

According to him, ” unfortunately in the course of our operations, we lost gallant officers and men during Operation Lake Sanity and that of “Sharen Fage”.

“We have about 12 who was unfortunately killed and those injured were about 22, these cut across all the MNJTF in Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

“We given this taken to their families to show them that they are still be remembered, we love them and we care about our falling heroes.

“We did this so that we will show that we care about our troops, we care about their welfare, and like I said this is just a token from MNJTF and their other compensation from national authorities, we will continue to keep them in mind.

“Five Civilian Joint Task Force were injured, and then three of them lost their while they were operating around Gulde.

He added that the troops of MNJTF in their area of responsibility have successfully foiled several attempted attacks by the terrorists with an overwhelming volume of fire, neutralising and compelling the terrorists to retreat.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE