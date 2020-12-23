12 passengers die, 25 injured in Kaduna-Abuja highway accident

Twelve passengers have died while 25 others are currently receiving treatment in hospital after an accident occurred on Wednesday morning at kilometre 26 along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

This is according to a statement issued by the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Wednesday.

He said the fatal accident which involved a trailer, was caused by a combination of speeding, road defects, driving against the direction of traffic, which led the driver of the trailer to lose control. The trailer thus veered off the road and overturn.

“Twelve (12) persons were killed in the crash, while 25 persons were injured and are now receiving treatment in hospital.

“Numerous livestock also perished in the accident,” the statement declared.

“A crane was deployed to retrieve two dead bodies mutilated and trapped underneath the wreckage of the trailer.

“The scene of the crash has been cleared up, and security agencies have ensured the normal movement of traffic along the route.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report of the fatal accident and commiserated with the families of the deceased while wishing the injured quick recovery.

“The Governor has further enjoined citizens plying the highway to desist from dangerous and potentially disastrous practices like speeding, overloading, reckless driving and driving against the flow of traffic, which was prohibited by the Kaduna State Government a week ago,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, as a result of the accident, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan led an extensive patrol along the Kaduna-Abuja highway to enforce compliance with the ban on driving against the direction of traffic.

