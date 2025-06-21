12 killed, 18 injured in Borno market suicide bomb attack

At least 12 people were killed and 18 others injured in a suicide bombing carried out by suspected Boko Haram insurgents at a night fish market in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The attack occurred around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday when a lone bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) amidst a crowd of traders and buyers at the busy market.

The blast caused panic and chaos, leaving mangled bodies and shattered stalls behind. Eyewitness Bulama Kyari said the explosion struck at the peak of trading activities, instantly killing several people and injuring many more, including women and youths.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, fighting Boko Haram in the North-East, responded swiftly, evacuating the injured to a specialist hospital and cordoning off the area to prevent further casualties.

Reacting to the incident, Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, condemned the attack as “cowardly and barbaric,” describing it as an assault on the collective will of the people of Borno.

“These heinous crimes are not only a violation of human life but a direct attempt to instill fear and undermine our hard-earned stability,” the governor said in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Malam Dauda Iliya.

Zulum extended condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

He also urged residents of Konduga to remain vigilant and support security agencies by reporting suspicious activities promptly. “Community cooperation remains a vital part of our strategy to defeat terrorism,” he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack at the time of filing this report. However, security sources believe it bears the hallmark of Boko Haram or its Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction, both known for targeting civilian areas.

The Konduga bombing is the latest in a string of attacks, underscoring the persistent threat of insurgency in northeastern Nigeria despite ongoing military operations and government efforts to restore peace.

Konduga, about 25 kilometres from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, has suffered several attacks over the years, including suicide bombings at places of worship and public gatherings.

As families bury their dead and care for the injured, Borno State Police Commissioner, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, reiterated his commitment to protecting lives and ensuring that such attacks do not derail the state’s peace and recovery efforts.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE