12 feared killed, houses, shops, vehicles set on fire by suspected terrorists in Niger

No fewer than about 12 persons were said to have been killed during the attacks by gunmen suspected to be terrorists at Galkogo community in Shiroro local government area of Niger State in broad daylight over the weekend.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the incident occurred last Saturday. Many people were left injured in the attack and they are presently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Several residential buildings, shops, vehicles belonging to members of the community were also razed.

The terrorists were said to have invaded the community on motorcycles and destroyed almost everything they sighted in the attack that lasted several hours.

As of Sunday, the community has been deserted as residents now take refuge in nearby bushes in order to avoid being killed by the attackers.

The State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Hon Emmanuel Umar, who confirmed the attack added that the incident occurred in broad daylight.

The commissioner described the attacks on the community as barbaric, very unfortunate and ungodly.

While speaking to journalists on Sunday in Minna during a brief interview, he said both the state government and security agencies have been trying to bring the situation in the affected community under control.

Umar stated further that about eight persons have been confirmed dead, stressing that a joint police and military patrol has been deployed to the troubled community.

He also explained that the state government in collaboration with the security agencies will soon ascertain the extent of the losses.

Meanwhile, Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State have condemned, in stronger terms, the perceived outright withdrawal of security personnel from Galkogo and subsequent deployment of same to Kontagora by the state government.

The group stated this on Sunday in a statement jointly signed by Comrades Abubakar Yusuf Kokki and Bello Ibrahim, and made available to the newsmen on Sunday after the Saturday attack.

The co-conveners said that “the decision taken by the state government to have withdrawn the security personnel earlier stationed in the ill-fated community, notwithstanding the accompanying reason(s) was reckless and insensitive in its entirety, especially to the plights of innocent and unharmed law-abiding citizens already ravaged by incessant insecurity.

“Considering how porous, prone to insecurity and vulnerable to deadly attacks by the rampaging hydra-headed, venomous murderous and heartless terrorists Galadima Kogo is, one can easily conclude that withdrawal of security personnel at this material time is a deliberate attempt to further jeopardize people’s lives and put them in the line.

“The way government of the day is treating security issues with crass levity, complete negligence and carelessness and kid gloves speak volumes of our current woes. The end to this monster is still a super story as the permanent, lasting and sustainable solution are not yet in sight!

“Hitherto yesterday’s (last Saturday’s) broad daylight attack, Galadima Kogo was relatively peaceful and secured due to the presence of security personnel stationed in the town. Yesterday’s (last Saturday’s) tragedy that recorded wanton killings among other casualties could have been avoided if that security personnel had not been withdrawn previously.

“Preliminary findings indicate that about twelve (12) people were gruesomely massacred, many more injured through multiple gunshots and yet to be ascertained numbers of people are still missing.”

