12 family members burnt to death, others kidnapped in Zamfara

Operatives of the Kogi State Vigilante Service (KSVS), in collaboration with local hunters, have rescued a 41-year-old Dangote Cement Factory worker, Muri Sadiq, who was abducted by suspected kidnappers in Obajana, Lokoja Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at about 2 p.m., when workers laying a pipeline in a forest around the Dangote Cement facility came under attack by suspected kidnappers.

According to a statement by the KSVS Public Relations Officer, Idris S. Idris, vigilante operatives attached to the Zariagi Sub-Command responded to a distress call and engaged the suspected kidnappers in a gun battle inside the forest.

The statement said the superior firepower of the security operatives forced the attackers to retreat, although some of the suspects reportedly sustained gunshot injuries.

However, the attackers escaped with one of the workers, identified as Muri Sadiq.

Following the attack, KSVS operatives and local hunters regrouped, reinforced their positions and launched a counter-offensive to rescue the victim.

The operation eventually forced the kidnappers to abandon their captive, who was subsequently rescued unhurt.

The Comptroller-General of the Kogi State Vigilante Service, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Anataku, commended the operatives for their bravery and urged them to sustain their efforts in the fight against criminal activities across the state.





Anataku also thanked Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, for his continued support and encouragement to the service.

He warned criminals operating in the state to desist from their activities or leave, stressing that the vigilante service, in collaboration with other security agencies, would not tolerate criminality.

The KSVS boss also urged members of the public to provide security agencies with timely and credible intelligence to help prevent crimes and apprehend criminals.

He assured the public that the identities of informants and the information they provide would be treated with strict confidentiality.