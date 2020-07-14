12 die, 101 test positive for COVID-19 in Anambra

Coronavirus
By Michael Ovat - Awka
Obiano, Housing, Obiano, Anambra, Cabinet, COVID-19
Gov Willie Obiano

The governor of Anambra State, Willie​ Obiano, has confirmed 12 deaths resulting from COVID-19 pandemic, while 101 have also tested positive in the state.

The governor made the disclosure in a special broadcast to the state, on Monday night, to update Ndi- Anambra​ on​ the deadly virus​.

@Since the COVID-19 index case occurred in our Anambra, we collected a total of 618 samples and conducted 590 tests. Out of this figure, 101 were confirmed COVID-19 positive while 489 tested negative.

“We have 28 samples awaiting results from our laboratory. So far, we have recorded 12 deaths. But happily, we have a total of 77 people who have successfully recovered from COVID-19 through careful management by our special COVID-19 medical team. They have all been discharged,” he said.

He also disclosed that the state government has​ established COVID-19 testing laboratory at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH) and it has started functioning.

“The lab became operational last week. Already, the laboratory has run a total of 208 Covid-19 tests within its short period of operation. Each of its five machines has an installed capacity to run 470 tests in 24 hours. This means that when fully optimised, our molecular laboratory can run a total of 2,350 Covid-19 tests in 24 hours. That is very impressive by all standards. With this new capacity, we are finally ready to take the battle to COVID-19 in Anambra State.”

All Nigerians Should Get Tested For COVID-19  – PTF
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has recommended testing of all Nigerians as a way to track the prevalence of coronavirus infection and understand how to tackle it…
The cold war between the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs took a new twist on Monday as the management of the Federal government intervention agency declined appearance before the latter…

Comments

