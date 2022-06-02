12 arrested after climate activists disrupt Queen Elizabeth’s military parade

Climate change protesters rioted at a military parade in London at the start of Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations on Thursday, running in front of soldiers marching before arrested.

Activists ran behind the barriers where tens of thousands of people had gathered at The Mall, the grand boulevard leading to Buckingham Palace, and stretched out in front of a band of music, showing images of television.

One of the people appeared to raise a banner before police dragged the protesters. One of the protesters wore a gold crown on his head.

“We made 12 arrests today for obstructing the road. This follows an incident this morning in which people tried to enter the ceremonial route at The Mall,” police said on Twitter.

“Thanks to the crowd who showed their support by applauding our agents who returned to their posts after facing the incident quickly.”

The Animal Rebellion group, which says it uses “nonviolent civil disobedience to help the transition to a plant-based food system,” said its activists were involved.





One of the protesters, who was filmed being detained by police, said he wanted the royal family to reclaim the crown estate and stop using it for animal farming. He did not give his name.

The Trooping the Color military parade, held annually to celebrate the queen’s official birthday, includes about 1,500 soldiers and officers. This year, the parade kicked off four days of festivities and festivities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s throne.

Elizabeth used to take part in the horse parade until 1986. In 1981, a man fired six shots at her as she passed, but the queen managed to control her frightened horse. She was unharmed and the man was arrested.

