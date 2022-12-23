12 amazing places to visit during Christmas holiday in Nigeria

Visiting exciting sites in Nigeria will give you unforgettable memories, especially when you go with friends and family. You might have been planning a trip with your friends or family and need to figure out where to visit during this festive period. This article provides a list of 14 places to have cool fun.

1. Millennium Park, Abuja

This is the largest park in Abuja. There are many fun things: the Italian-style garden, beautiful walkways, extraordinary lights, and many more. It should be on your list if you’re planning a picnic.

2. Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Abuja

This is a must-see for anyone who enjoys art, design, and culture. It is a stone-like building with vivid, bold metallic structures and sculptures adorning the lush greenery in the gallery.

3. Cinemas (Nationwide)

Cinemas are one of the best to visit for the latest movies in Nigeria (Hollywood, Bollywood, adventures, comedy, etc. When visiting, one should plan to get popcorn and a drink to nibble on during the movie. Movie ticket price varies depending on the film; you can decide to book from their website.

4. Beaches in Lagos

Beaches are also exciting place for a family picnic. There are private beach and general beaches within Lagos state, at You beaches you will find beach bars, restaurants, and other exciting places on Beach. It is an environment that makes nature nurture you.



5. Olumo Rock, Ogun State

Olumo Rock is located in Abeokuta, a city in western Nigeria. From the top, you are treated to a dramatic view of the city of Abeokuta, which is definitely one of Nigeria’s most “Instagrammable” shots. The Olumo rock reaches a height of 137 meters above sea level. It is accessible by an elevator and a series of manufactured steps carved into the face of the rock. For those curious about plants, several rare plants are to be sighted at this monumental place.





6. Owu Waterfall, Kwara State

Owu waterfall is called the “wonder in the wilderness,” because of its therapeutic effect on visitors. It is suitable for nature lovers and a perfect choice for a picnic.

7. Obudu Mountain Resort in Cross River State

A beautiful mountain resort is also a good place for a vacation or picnic. Obudu mountain resort is located in Cross River State, formerly regarded as Obudu cattle ranch. Fun things to do: swimming, horse riding, golf, and many more outdoor games. A presidential lodge also serves sumptuous delicacies if you want to spend a few days.

8. The Calabar Museum

If you have been longing to learn about the history of Nigeria from the pre-colonial eras, you should visit the Calabar Museum. It was the administrative office of the British colonial government in Calabar. The museum is full of documents and records of most of the activities of the British while Nigeria was colonised. Get to know about the history of Nigeria and visit The Calabar Museum.

9. Abraka Turf and Country Club, Delta State

The pride of Abraka city is Abraka turf and country club. It has rich vegetation, marine surroundings, and rich, steamy rainforest that is soothing to the body. The beautiful view of sunrise and sunset, the peaceful rise of the early morning sun, and the pleasant music of the birds makes this place perfect for trips, family get together, corporate christmas party, or a romantic time with your lover. There are indoor games, PlayStation, and free Wi-Fi.

10. Erin-Ijesha/Olumirin Waterfall, Osun State

Erin-Ijesa, or Olumirin waterfall, is one of the most visited waterfalls in Nigeria. It is located right in the heart of Osun state in the southwest, just two kilometers from Erin-Ijesa town. Indigenes believe the waterfall possesses healing qualities. Erin-Ijesa, in its entirety, consists of three waterfalls linked by several trails with various stop-off points at certain levels. Hiking to the peak of Erin-Ijesa takes around two hours, but the mesmerising views of valleys, shallow pools, hills, tall trees, and lush vegetation are worth it.

11. Malls

Malls are ultra-modern shopping complex, for varieties of activities and purchases. Several side attractions such as children’s game arcade, film house, and food court. It is one of the popular places for relaxation and entertainment. Malls provides a serene environment where you can play state-of-the-art games, watch the latest movies, eat good food and many more. You can also host a get-together party, hang out with family and friends, and create a fun time for your kids.

12. Ibadan Recreation Club

Ibadan Recreation club has many fascinating things, such as tar and sand tennis courts, a large swimming pool furnished with pool beds, an indoor squash court and a billiards table. Ibadan Recreation Club offers quality and healthy food. There is also a large variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic accessible at the mini-restaurant and bar by the poolside. There are grills for Barbeque and ‘Suya’ lovers to order to their satisfaction. Enjoy all these while you admire the beautiful view of the water’s surface.