12.8 million Nigerians faced with threat of famine between June and August ― FAO

United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) has warned that unless proper actions are taken, millions of Nigerians will suffer from famine between June and August 2021.

This is a worse outlook from the estimated 9.2 million currently experiencing food insecurity between March and May this year amid armed conflicts, COVID-19’s effects and climate change.

FAO said 3.2 million of the 9.2 million are in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states, FAO said in a statement.

“This figure is expected to increase to over 12.8 million people, of whom 4.4 million are in the three northeastern states, during June–August 2021, unless resilience-focused and humanitarian actions are taken,” it warned.

“Increased violence and forced displacement continue to affect the humanitarian situation in northeastern Nigeria – the key hotspot of the armed conflict in the country – that has been further aggravated by trade disruptions and an economic decline linked to the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19),” the FAO said.

Regarding climate change’s impact on the West African country, the FAO said it affects food security and nutrition in the northeastern states.

“With the deterioration of the food security situation and an increased risk of famine in areas of Borno state, providing agricultural inputs to the most vulnerable households in time for the planting season starting in June is crucial to quickly increase food availability and access,” it added.

It advised Nigerians to embrace diversification as a means of livelihoods, production and income sources.

