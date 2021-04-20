11th Delegates’ Conference of NUP begins in Abuja Wednesday

THE Nigeria Union of Pensions (NUP) will on Wednesday in Abuja begin its 11th National quadrennial delegate conference to elect new leaders to steer the affairs of the union.

About 259 delegates from across the country are expected at the conference, where four governors would receive pensioner friendly governors award from the union.

The governors include Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Bun and Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde.

NUP Head of Information, Mr. Bunmi Ogunkolade said the conference will commence with the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the National Executive Council (NEC) before the NDC proper which holds on the 21 April.

According to him, the event will be declared open by President Muhammadu.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Three dies, five injured as INEC loses staff to motor accident ; Three dies, five injured as INEC loses staff to motor accident ; Three dies, five injured as INEC loses staff to motor accident.