11,487 pass teachers’ professional qualifying exam ―TRCN boss

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria has disclosed that 11,487 candidates passed its November diet of the teachers’ Professional Qualifying Examination conducted nationwide.

Registrar and Chief Executive of TRCN, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, made this known on Friday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the achievements recorded by the Council in 2020.

He said a total of 17,602 candidates sat for the examination, that qualifies one as a professional teacher, adding that 3,650 teachers failed in the exercise.

The examination was conducted between 12 and 14 November across the country.

Ajiboye put the number of qualified teachers in Nigeria at about 2.2 million.

He said: “A total of 17,602 candidates took the examination, 11,487 passed which is 75.9percent while 3,650 candidates failed, which is 24.1 per cent.”

While saying the announcement of special salary package and other benefits for teachers by President Muhammadu Buhari remains top as its greatest achievement for 2020, the TRCN boss expressed delight that the National Council of Education has recently approved all as announced by the President during the recent World Teachers Day.

He said the next step is to secure the nod of the Federal Executive Council, adding that the National Assembly is also expected to intervene in amending relevant laws to allow for the increase in service and retirement years for teachers.

The TRCN boss commended President Buhari, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and Minister of State, Emeka Nwajiuba, for their support to the Nigerian teaching profession.

He said TRCN mobilised over 60,000 teachers for various digital skills training in 2020 in collaboration with other relevant bodies.

He added that TRCN would in not too distant time release the present figure of quacks operating in the nation’s teaching profession.

