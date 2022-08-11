11 Ways Google Workspace Can Help You Grow Your Business

No one wants to own a business that is not thriving. Google knows this and has made Google Workspace help grow your business. However, some people and SMEs are not aware of this Google product. It is the robust business solution that you have been looking for.

Google Workspace formerly known as G Suite is defined as a set of communication and collaboration apps built for people in organization. The communication apps are Gmail and Google meet. While on the other hand, the collaboration apps are Google Docs, sheets, slides, and forms.

Google calls this a flexible, innovative business solution for people and organizations to achieve more.

Google Workspace can help grow your business, how?

There’s so much Google has to offer you in terms of easy accessibility from anywhere, flexibility and so much more that your business will thank you for.

1. Custom email

This tool makes it easier to stay on top of work that matters. Other tools like chat, meet, calendar also feature in Gmail that enable you to chat, make video calls, voice calls, add actions to your task list. You can do all of this without leaving the app.

It offers smart suggestions for simple tasks like smart reply, smart compose, grammar suggestions, and nudges. Gmail also has been designed to protect you from threats. The machine learning models block more than 99.9% of spam, phishing and malware from reaching its users.

Another beautiful thing is that it works great with desktop clients like Microsoft outlook, apple mail, and Mozilla thunderbird. It is also not difficult to migrate from Outlook and legacy services.

Google is all out to serve you and make work easy for you. It guarantees you 99.9% uptime and 0% planned downtime. You can count on Google all through the year.

How do I create a customised Gmail?

To create this customized email account, you need to have a domain name, and to have one, you have to pay for it. Yes, it’s not free.

Regardless, you get to enjoy all the benefits listed below once you are able to successfully customize your email address.

Click the link to get started now.





https://workspace.google.com/business/signup/welcome?sku=businessstarter&source=gafb-lp_gmail-footer-en

If you are able to successfully customize yours, these are the benefits that you stand to enjoy.

You earn the trust of your customer, because everyone in the company has a professional email address. Access to unlimited group email addresses, twice the storage capacity of personal Gmail, no ads, for each user you can add up to 30 email aliases, and much more.

Strong and healthy integration is built among you and your coworkers. You also get to connect third-party applications in the side panel using Google Workspace Add-ons. You’re given smart suggestions for simple tasks which will help you stay on top of your work. Examples of these suggestions are, Smart Reply, Smart Compose, grammar suggestions, and nudges. It is designed to keep you from threats. With Google, you can be assured that your data and that of your users are safe from spam, phishing, and malware.

2. Meet

In previous paragraphs, it’s been mentioned that Google workspace can help grow your business. However, if you’re still in doubt about how, keep reading.

Google meet helps to secure video meetings for teams and businesses. You can rest assured that your video meetings are encrypted in transit and Google’s array of default-on anti-abuse measures keep your meetings safe.

With a fast and lightweight interface and smart participant management, multi-person video calls are a breeze. You can also join your meetings directly from the calendar event, email invite, or as stated earlier, directly from Gmail.

You can be sure to have successful meetings with features like noise cancellation, low-light mode, and live captions. You don’t have to be on your desktop to join a meeting or start one, with your portable device, you can do this on the go. You can share a document, make presentations, and share any other thing you see fit to share with participants. Another feature that you’d love is the “Dial-in phone numbers” for every meeting for guests.

This tool does not work in isolation as people using skype for business or meeting systems based on SIP and H.323 standards (e.g., Polycom and Cisco) can smoothly join a meeting through the Pexip Infinity Platform.

3. Chat

With direct messages, group conversations, and chat you can be sure to have help for your team to collaborate efficiently from anywhere. Your messages are all in one place, and not scattered all over, they are easily accessible. Helps you with keeping track of your communications. Your business could be at risk when you lose important information that should be kept for future purposes. But with chat, that’s not an issue. Allow your business thrive by accepting the fact that Google Workspace can help grow your business. Being in denial would be of no help.

With this tool, you and your team can work continuously on content with docs, sheets, and slides. You can engage this tool unapologetically because your chats are encrypted.

4. Calendar

As a business owner, you can’t leave your scheduling to chance. You must be up to date on your tasks and events. Google knows this, and that is why you have access to this tool. You cannot afford to lose opportunities that matter to your business because of poor scheduling.

Helps you to spend limited time planning and more time getting things done. That’s smart scheduling. You can create a Calendar group where everyone on your team can easily access the schedule. It gives you access through your laptop, tablet, and at home. As long as your devices and account are in sync, this is possible.

With this tool on Google workspace, it is easy to migrate from legacy systems and sync all your calendars – allowing Microsoft exchange and google calendar to work together.

By default, the calendar has event reminders, and you can change reminder time within your calendar’s setting.

5. Drive

On Drive, your files are stored in one place, secured and easily accessible, flexible storage options. Use less of your PC /Mac disc space and stream directly from the cloud. Sign up today, because there’s enough proof that Google workspace can help grow your business. You know you need this.

Organization is one element you cannot afford to play around with, that’s why this tool deals in the process of organizing team files in a shared space. On Google Drive, you get to extend the power of drive with 3rd-party apps and to get things done directly from Drive, you can use DocuSign for e-signatures, Cloud Lock for additional security layers, Lucid Charts for mockups, all to get things done directly from Drive.

Another part that would interest you is that you get to keep files private until you decide to share them. Also, if you ever share files, you can give them an expiry date.

6. Docs

Create documents and edit documents that are easily accessible to several users to edit and save automatically. Works with all popular file types. You get to import your work to make it more editable; not excluding Microsoft ® Word and PDF files. Export your work in .docx, .pdf, .odt, .rtf, .txt or .html format. Work across all devices with or without internet connection.

Google Docs gives you access to unlimited revision history which enables you to track changes made to your documents, and if you wish to undo, then you can without restrictions. Creation of contents is not limited to only your desktop, you can create, edit, share docs from your iPhone, iPad, or Android devices. Use chrome for Mac or PC to work in Docs even when you are offline.

7. Sheets

Google designed this with agile organizations in mind. This tool aids the smooth collaboration and information sharing. It aids smooth running when you’re planning events or sharing the latest revenue figures.

You get to see changes that other people make as they occur, and get notified for editing. You don’t have to get scared of losing your data because your changes are automatically saved as you make them.

This tool also empowers you and everyone on your team to discover valuable insights powered by Google AI. It is quite compatible with Microsoft files, including many of the keyboard shortcuts you rely on, and it reduces the friction of working across various platforms. With sheets, your content is protected by one of the world’s most advanced security infrastructures.

8. Slides

With Google slides, you can easily create designs from scratch or hasten the process by choosing a template. This is not limited to only desktop. You can create, view and present your slides on your phone, tablet and other mobile devices Your presentations get saved automatically and are kept in your drive storage.

You can easily share your slides with people and you get to control who views and edits your slides. You can always revise the history of your actions. There’s no limitation whatsoever.

9. Forms

Seamlessly create survey and forms for everyone at no extra cost. Analyze responses. Share form to clients or team with an email, website or link. Make smarter forms with this tool. Surveys with a professional outlook helps you connect with customers to gain valuable insights. You can spice things up by adding images, videos, and custom logic to give the recipients a great survey experience.

According to Justin Hiltz, of Johnny cupcakes, “Using Google forms to collect content from our customers saved me hours of work. I simply set up a questionnaire, sent it to our customers, ad saw the responses show up in real time in a single spread sheet.” It’s worth it with Google Workspace

10. Site

You want your business to be a scalable one, and you don’t have a site. Why? You need to create a site for your business, and you can now do that without prior designing or programming skills. Having this site makes it simple to publicly display your team’s work with easy access to ALL your contents from Google workspace. Your site gets to stand out especially if you’ve carefully selected the themes. It is easy to create and edit, move, resize or rearrange.

You are assured that your site is secured without requiring IT. Yes, you read that correctly. Are you still in doubt that Google workspace can help grow your business or you can see the picture now?

11. Keep

It helps you to capture what is important. It tracks down your inspiration and helps you organize your to do lists. It helps you and your team brainstorm ideas and capture them or your ideas. It permanently stores your data. Changing your devices will not wipe them off. Regardless of which device you use, your data remains intact.

You can update your notes or edit them anywhere using your mobile phone, or any google friendly gadget. Every change made is updated across all your devices.

It makes organization easy and avoids clumsiness. You can filter notes using colors, labels, images, audio notes with reminders or shared notes.

It keeps you up to date on your deadlines. It helps to bring your ideas to reality.

Other apps under Google Workspace are, Apps Script, Cloud Search, Jamboard .

Why should you choose Google workspace to help grow your business?

There’s a report on the impact of Google workspace on business versus the impact of Microsoft 365 on business. Following the report, it is mind-blowing to see how high the percentage of people who have switched from Microsoft 365 to Google Workspace is. The report shows the survey of people’s preference for their business. The survey was done to avoid statements based on sentiments and to provide facts.

However, Microsoft 365 had an upper hand in some countries where the survey was made. Regardless, judging by the overall analysis, Google workspace gets the accolades.

It is calming to see that Google has expanded so much. Imagine being able to chat with your team, join a video call or an event without leaving your Gmail app. The sync between all their tools is here to stay and save you the stress of searching for apps, mostly in the face of emergencies. I mean, you can buy time, and get things done as soon as possible because Google workspace is the currency for you.

Below are the key findings from the report.

Google workspace can create a culture of collaboration and help you drive innovation. Google workspace guarantees greater productivity, innovation, and increasing revenue than Microsoft 365. One key differentiator for Google workspace is the ability to work from other devices other than a computer and it can allow for higher remote work and productivity in an increasingly remote and hybrid work world. Google workspace switchers have a more positive view of the solution’s impact on collaboration and communication compared to Microsoft 365 switchers.

The more google workspace tools a user employs, the greater their preference for the solution. Users also report smoother integration and adoption when compared to Microsoft 365. Switching to google work space was reported with increased innovation, productivity, and improved collaboration.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE