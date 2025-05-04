11 vigilantes killed, others missing as bandits launch fresh attacks

At least 11 local vigilante members have been confirmed dead following a fierce gun battle with heavily armed bandits in the Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Several others remain unaccounted for, raising concerns that the death toll may increase.

The confrontation took place on Friday when members of the community-based vigilante group intercepted approximately 40 bandits who were attempting to raid Magonho village.

According to a local source, the assailants arrived on about 20 motorcycles and were heavily armed. They reportedly opened fire after their attack was thwarted.

The source said, “initially it was confirmed that two vigilantes were killed in the early exchange of gunfire.

“The number rose to 11 by Saturday after security operatives recovered more bodies from the surrounding Lakurawa forest enclave, believed to be a stronghold of the armed group”

Another eyewitnesses revealed that the vigilantes had mobilized quickly in response to intelligence about the bandits’ movements, managing to repel the first wave of the assault and recover some of the rustled livestock.

He said following the retreat, troops from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Masallaci launched a pursuit operation, successfully reclaiming some of the stolen animals.

“The bandits returned to Magonho shortly after their initial retreat and they set fire on the community’s MTN communication mast and unleashed sporadic gunfire before fleeing again into the forest”

The source however confirmed that efforts are ongoing to retrieve the remaining corpses and locate missing vigilantes. “Security forces, including soldiers and personnel from other agencies stationed in Binji and Racca, are coordinating a search-and-rescue operation in the dense Lakurawa forest”.

The latest attack has reignited concerns over the persistent insecurity plaguing parts of Sokoto State, particularly in its rural communities, where vigilante groups often serve as the first line of defense against criminal gangs.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State command, DSP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed the attack and the MTN mast that was set ablaze, but could not confirm the figure of the vigilante killed.

According to him, “Yes, there was a report of attack in the area and the setting up of MTN mast in the community.

“On the number of casualties, I would have to get back to you on the figure as I cannot confirm the figure for now”.

