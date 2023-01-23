11 Plc unveil pan-Nigeria radio campaign

11 plc, sole distributor of Mobil fuel and lubricant brands in Nigeria, has unveiled a pan- Nigeria radio campaign for its teeming consumers and target markets.

The new creative initiative is aimed at strengthening its brands equity, while educating motorists, mechanics and other key stakeholders about the Mobil Super oil unique selling points.

The company, in a statement issued by its public relations agency, Marketing Edge, explained that the campaign, which hit the airwaves last month, was launched to create fresh awareness for all category users of the premium lubricants during the Yuletide and beyond.

Besides celebrating its quality products, the campaign also reinforces the competitive and unique selling points of the Mobil’s lubricants.

“The company’s vision is to be the number one business group in Nigeria in terms of sustained service, quality and reliability and the first brand of preference by the consumers, whilst

11 Plc recognizes that product quality and customer satisfaction are of primary importance to the value of its brands on offer,” the company added.

