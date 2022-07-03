11 persons burnt beyond recognition on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Eleven persons were burnt beyond recognition in multiple crashes that occured on Isaara bridge in Ogere area along Lagos- Ibadan expressway late Saturday night.

The accident involved three vehicles which included two Mazda buses and a car.

The Ogun State Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, said that 18 persons were involved while seven people were rescued.

It was gathered that seven persons, five male adults and one female adult and a male child were said to have sustained different degrees of injuries.

Umar said that the crash scene was cordoned off to avoid a secondary crash, adding that the injured ones were taken to private hospitals for medical attention.

He attributed excessive speed and dangerous driving as the cause of the accidents.

Umar described the accident as an avoidable one if caution was put in place by obeying traffic rules and regulations with much concentration while driving.

