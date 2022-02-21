11 passengers burnt beyond recognition in Kaduna road accident

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
Eleven passengers were burnt beyond recognition, while two others died in a fatal motor accident in Kaduna.

It was gathered that the accident happened at Mararaban Issah in the Iddah ward of Kagarko Local Government Area of the state.

The accident according to a source happened on Sunday around 5 am when the ill-fated bus which was heading for Zaria from Edo State hit one of the construction vehicles parked on the roadside.

“The bus drifted into a bush and caught fire,” the source said.

It was gathered that nine of the passengers were burnt beyond recognition, while two other passengers who were rushed to the hospital died while receiving treatment.

Commenting on the accident, the chairman of Kagarko LGA, Nasara Auza Rabo, described the incident as unfortunate.

He said the bodies have been deposited at the mortuary of General Hospital Kagarko.

“The bodies were burnt beyond recognition and they are deposited in the mortuary for administrative purpose pending when we find their families,” he said.

