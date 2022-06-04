11 northern APC governors meet, express support for Southern presidential candidate

By Tribune Online
Eleven northern All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on Saturday met and declared their support for a southern presidential candidate for the ruling party. They recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari to limit the search to their southern counterparts.

In a statement they jointly signed, APC governors and political leaders from the northern states of Nigeria met to review the political situation and to express support for the party in providing progressive leadership amidst our national challenges.

According to the statement, “During our discussions, we welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s invitation to governors and other stakeholders to contribute to the emergence of a strong presidential candidate for the APC. 

“After careful deliberation, we wish to state our firm conviction that after eight years in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections should be one of our teeming members from the southern states of Nigeria. 

“It is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in any way affected by the decisions taken by another political party. 

“We affirm that upholding this principle is in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country.


“We therefore wish to strongly recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari that the search for a successor as the APC’s presidential candidate be limited to our compatriots from the southern states. 

“We appeal to all aspirants from the northern states to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries. 

“We are delighted by the decision of our esteemed colleague, His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Badaru to  contribute to this patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration.  

“The APC has a duty to ensure that the 2023 elections offer a nation-building moment, reaffirming that a democratic pathway to power exists for all who value cooperation and build national platforms. 

“This moment calls for the most sober and inclusive approach to selecting our party’s candidate, and we call on all APC leaders to fulfil their responsibility in this regard.”

The statement was signed by Aminu Bello Masari Governor of Katsina State, Abubakar Sani Bello Governor of Niger State, Abdullahi A. Sule Governor of Nasarawa State, Prof. B.G. Umara Zulum Governor of Borno State, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai Governor of Kaduna State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya Governor of Gombe State, Bello M. Matawalle Governor of Zamfara State, Simon Bako Lalong Governor of Plateau State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko Former Governor of Sokoto State, Dr. A.U. Ganduje Governor of Kano State, and Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Governor of Kebbi State.

 

