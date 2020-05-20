Lagos State government, on Wednesday, announced that 17 more COVID-19 patients, all Nigerians, have been discharged from its Yaba, Gbagada and LUTH Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this announcement on his Twitter handle while giving an update on the fight against the pandemic, saying the patients comprised six females and 11 males,

He said the latest development had brought “to 649, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.”

According to the governor, who said the patients were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to the virus in two consecutive readings, seven of them were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital (MIDH), Yaba, six from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and four from Gbagada General Hospital Isolation centres.

“Good people of Lagos,

“Today, 17 more COVID19Lagos patients; 6 females and 11 males, all Nigerians were discharged from our Yaba, Gbagada and LUTH Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 7 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 6 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and 4 from Gbagada General Hospital Isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“This brings to 649 the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos,” the governor said.

