11 Kwara APC members arraigned for attacking chairman

Eleven members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State have been arraigned before a chief magistrate court, Ilorin for allegedly attacking a convoy of the state chairman of the party and other members of his executives.

It was reported that the party’s executive were allegedly attacked on February 26 this year in Shao town, Moro Local Government Area of the state when members of the executive visited the council area to appreciate the support given to the APC at the last general elections.

The suspects were accused of criminal conspiracy, criminal force and assault, hurt, inciting, disturbances and mischief, contrary to Sections 97, 266, 243, 114 and 327 of Penal Code Law.

They all pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Police First Information Report (FIR) said: “Some aggrieved members on February 26, this year criminally conspired to disrupt the programme by inciting members of their group against the visiting state executives which later result into an attack on the visiting APC executive with stones and other dangerous weapons as a result of which the programme was disrupted and the vehicle conveying the party officials were equally damaged.

“In the process, three persons which include Jimoh Saliu, Akanbi Rufiat and Ogunremi Akinjide at the venue of the meeting sustained various degrees of bodily injuries.

“Investigation further revealed that the attack was planned and hatched by the aggrieved suspects.”

Reacting to the suspects’ denial to the commission of the crime, Police Prosecutor, Zacheous Folorunsho, told the court that investigation into the matter “is still in progress.”