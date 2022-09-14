11 injures, five houses, 17 conershops burnt as Customs alleged shots Gas Cylinders in Jigawa

The Jigawa state police command has confirmed that 11 people sustained various degree of injuries as the Nigerian Custom Service (NCS) allegedly shot at a vehicle carrying gas cylinders in Babura, the hometown of governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar of the state and the gas exploded

Reports from the state indicated that the five houses and 17 conershops was burnt in Babura town, Babura local government area of Jigawa State.

The police public relations officer in the state, Lawal Shiisu, confirmed the incident, said “11 people sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to the Babura general hospital for medical attention”.

DSP Lawal Shi’isu Adam added that “Custom border drill number 12 on pursued of one Iveco vehicle loaded with gas cylinders from Niger Republic heading to Gumel Local Government area of the state.

“One of the gas cylinders spilled and caught fire, in the street of Babura local government area and the explosion begins.” he added

Gathered by our reporter in the state revealed that domestic items and number of cars was also burnt to ashes as a result of the explosion.

An eye witness account who gave his name as Mujahid Aliyu, a resident of Babura said the incident happened close to his house and has caused serious damage to his home and vehicle.

Malam Mujahid Aliyu added that “customs officers chased the motor carrying gas cylinders and they shot at the vehicle two to three times. That is how the explosion began.

Another eye witness, one Dauda Rabi’u said initially he thought it was a gunshot, and bom explosion but they later realized it was a gas explosion.

“We thought it was a gunshot because we are used to customs officers shooting on daily basis. But I later notice it is beyond that, and I began trying to save my children as the explosion continues none stop.” he said.

Babura is a home town of governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar of the state, is also a boarder town to Niger republic as customs officers on duty pursue a vehicle loaded with cooking gas cylinders.

