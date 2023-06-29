No fewer than 11 persons lost their lives in a ghastly road accident involving a truck and 18 seater Toyota Hiace bus on the Benin-Lagos Expressway on Thursday while eight others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Tribune Online gathered that the accident occured at about at 11:00 am around Ovia River, owing to a failed section of the road.

Our reporter learnt that the accident occurred when a truck heading towards Benin City from Lagos State, on top speed rammed into the 18 seater bus said to have slowed down at the failed portion of the Ovia, killing the 11 persons on the spot.

Eyewitnesses’ accounts revealed that the Toyota Hiace bus was heading towards the Eastern part of the country through Edo State.

Confirming the accident, the Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Paul Okpe, said that the accident involved an articulated truck and a Toyota Hiace bus.

Okpe, who attributed the accident to reckless driving, confirmed that 11 persons died in the accident, while eight others sustained various degrees of injuries.

According to him, the driver of the Toyota bus slowed down at the bad section of the Ovia river and in the process the truck on speed rammed into the bus, killing the victims and injuring others.

He said the injured victims were taken to the hospital for treatment while the corpses were deposited at the morgue.

He however advised drivers to imbibe the culture of safe driving and always be alert while driving.

