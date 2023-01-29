11 Burnt to Death in Ondo auto crash

At least 11 people died on Sunday morning after a vehicle they were traveling in, collided with a truck at Soka Bridge in Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area.

According to a witness, the accident involved a Marcopollo bus and a truck and the victims of the accident were burnt beyond recognition when the two vehicles caught fire.

He explained that the truck drove against the traffic and collided with the Marcopollo and the two vehicles bursted into flames.

“The trailer passed through one way and in the process collided with the Marcopollo bus which is coming Benin road.

“The bus caught fire in the immediately and there was no timely help to save the victims and 11 of the victims burnt beyond recognition”

Confirming the incident, the Ondo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Ezekiel Son’Allah, attributed the accident to reckless driving and over speeding.

He said the incident caused traffic congestion along the route and all the eleven persons were burnt beyond recognition.

“The Fire has been extinguished, while the traffic is being controlled on the Benin/Lagos Lane.

“The accident occurred was as a result of excessive speeding on the part the drivers of the vehicles involved.

“Efforts are on top gear with other security agencies to remove crashed vehicles from the road”





The FRSC boss said the remains of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Ore.

He advised motorists to always maintain speed limit, concentrate, exercise patience, and obey all traffic rules and regulations while driving in order to save lives and property.