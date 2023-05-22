MAJOR aspirants for the position of the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives under the aegis of G7 and Greater Minority Caucus comprising members-elect from the seven opposition parties have unanimously adopted consensus candidates for Speaker and deputy Speaker ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

They took the decision at a high-level meeting held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The Greater Minority is made up of 182 members-elect cutting across the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Labour Party (LP); New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP); Africa Democratic Congress (ADC); Young People’s Party (YPP); All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

On the other hand, the G7 are aspirants for the position of the speaker, who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC): deputy Speaker of the House, Honourable Ahmed Idris Wase; Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Hononourable. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi; Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Hononourable Muktar Aliyu Betara; Honourable Sada Soli; Honourable Mariam Onuoha and Honourable Aminu Sani Jaji.

Gagdi, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, confirmed that the members-elect unanimously settled for candidates that would be acceptable to majority of them.

He, however, noted that the groups unanimously “decided to wait for a later date to unveil the candidates.

“The G7 met with Greater Minority and agreed on consensus candidates for Speaker and deputy Speaker, but we will not mention the names yet.

“We reached the agreement based on the best choice of people that will be acceptable to the majority of the parties involved.

“We have formed this alliance to resist all attempts by external forces to impose leadership on the 10th House of Representatives.

“Be rest assured that the next leadership of the House will emerge from us,” he stressed.





Leadership contest should be thrown open – Northern stakeholders

Rising from a one-day colloquium, held at Arewa House, Kaduna at the weekend, Northern stakeholders from the 19th Northern states have reiterated that the leadership of the 10th National Assembly should be thrown open instead of zoning it to a particular region, group or association.

In a communique read by the convener of the collaquim, Nasiru Abdulkadir Dambatta, on Saturday noted that, “the colloquium finally resoIved to call the attention of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be vigilant as political opportunists that surround him have the intent of forming another cabal that will pitch him against his traditional political friends and sections of the country.

“We implore the president-elect to reclaim the people’s confidence in his untainted democratic credentials and commitment to entrenching sustainable democracy, restoring the glory of governance, reclaiming the sanctity of constitutionalism and respect for rule of law by coming out openly to renounce any purported anointment of preferred candidates.”

The communique pointed out that “concerned about the disturbances that have been going on ceaselessly since the conclusion of the February 25th presidential and National Assembly elections, and the emergence of fresh set of leaders, the Northern stakeholders under the auspices of the Democratic Watch lnitiative organized a one-day colloquium in Kaduna with the theme, “Inclusive Participation for sustainable Democracy” under the Chairmanship of former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“It noted that while there is no better system of government than democracy, there is also no better way to produce leaders than democratic process of free and fair elections.

“It observed that the current attempt to impose leaders on people of undoubtful maturity and proven experience elected to represent their various constituencies in the incoming 10th National Assembly, amounts to a brutal encroachment on the sanctity of the legislature, blatant subversion of popular will and a distant deviation from the democratic principle of separation of powers between executive, the legislature and the Judiciary.

“The meeting wondered why the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, itself a product of democratic election and which subjected its presidential ticket contest to elections, should now be the same party attempting to manipulate the system to one of selection and imposition.”

G-6 insist on meeting with Tinubu

The crisis trailing the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) zoning template for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, took a dramatic twist at the weekend as the G-6, the coalition of aggrieved aspirants for the Speaker of the House reportedly rebuffed overtures from emissaries sent by president-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to meet with them.

A former national chairman of the party was instructed to meet with the aspirants.

He was to be joined by another chieftain of the party from the South-West.

The team was also expected to meet with the trio of Senators Abdul Aziz Yari, Orji Kalu and Sani Musa, aspirants for the Senate presidency, who had also rejected the choice of Senators Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jubrin for the seats of Senate president and Deputy Senate president.

It could not be confirmed if the team was able to meet with the aggrieved senators.

A source close to the G-6 who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune in confidence, claimed that the G-6 were not happy that the president-elect was sending emissaries to them despite assurances from his associates and the leadership of the party that he would meet with the aggrieved aspirants upon his return to the country.

The source disclosed that the G-6 insisted on speaking with Tinubu directly and not through a third party.

He said: “They are adamant on meeting with Tinubu and the leadership of the party. Some of them are even bitter that the people being sent are from a particular section of the country.

“The leadership of the National Assembly is a national affair, not about the interest of the South-West alone. It appears our leader, Senator Bola Tinubu still defers to Femi Gbajabiamila, who continues to tell him that our agitation is a mere storm in a tea cup,” the source alleged.

Findings revealed that the Speaker of the House would lead members of his group working for the Abass-Kalu ticket to meet with the APC national leadership on Tuesday.

Tinubu’s presence during inauguration won’t stop us – Reps-elect vow

The last is yet to be heard from the stiff opposition against the adoption of the preferred candidates for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the 10th Assembly, as the coalition of G7 and members-elect have vowed to resist all forms of intimidation before, during and after the inauguration of the Assembly.

Some of the lawmakers who spoke on condition of anonymity after a meeting on Saturday where they adopted two consensus candidates as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, vowed to vote based on their conscience even if the incoming president and governors are allowed to witness the election of the Presiding Officers.

One of them from Kaduna State said: “We are quite aware of their latter’s plans to alter the current Standing Rules of the House of Representatives.

“But I can assure you that history will repeat itself again. For anyone to mute the idea of bringing the incoming President and State Governors is too pedestrian.

“Is it to intimidate members-elect to succumb to pressure or what could be the intent of such plan? For us, we are less concerned about any attempt they are bringing to the table.

Group appeals to Betara to step down

One of the contenders for Speakership, Mukhtar Betara has been urged to step down for Tajudeen Abbas.

The appeal was made by the North-East Advancement for Good Governance, led by Hamza Rahama, during a world press conference held at the Dadin Kowa Restruant and Event Centre, Bauchi.

Rahama said, “We strongly appeal and call on Honourable Betara, in the name of patriotism, recognition of ethnic divisions, national cohesion and the greater good of the North-East people to emulate competent colleagues who have stepped down for Honourable Tajuddeen Abbas and help ensure the smooth take off of the Tinubu Administration.”

He explained that the press conference was to address the ongoing political conversations on the distribution of power, that is, ethnic, religious and regional balancing.

According to him, ”It is longer news that the 2023 General elections have come and gone, leaving behind a discussion that requires all hands to be on deck to safeguard the Peace and Unity of Nigeria.”

He added that, “The above mentioned is the reason why we are all here once again to air our voice as “North East Advancement for Good Governance” on which region should get what for justice, fairness and equity. First of all, We want to join other leaders and the party leadership in their decision to zone the Office of the Speaker to North West.”

He said that,”This is an undeniable response to goodwill poured out by the people of the Region towards the election of Tinubu/ Shettima ticket in the last general elections”.

“As one of the Frontline advocate for equitable distribution of Power between the North and the South, which we earliest this year mobilized Voters to go for the South, we have once again agreed and are calling on all party faithfuls particularly the Members-elect to join and see a balance in the decision of the All Progressive Congress which is both instructive and inclusive as supreme,” he stressed.

He further said that,”The need to add our voice to this ongoing conversation became necessary considering the fact that the party and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu have both given the North-East subregion the opportunity to produce the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.”

According to him,”Indeed, we would have love to retain as many officers as we can in the Asiwaju led APC Administration, even the Speakership Seat, but, because of the intricacies of National Unity and social cohesion, there is need to allow other zones to Produce the Speaker.”

Hamza Ukasha said that the decision of the National Working Committee under the leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu after a wide consultation with the rank and files within the rulling APC including the President elect is highly commendable.

He said that, “As a party loyal Members, who have given it all through the rulling All Progressive Congress, the need for all party faithfuls to join the decision of the Party and the President elect to have Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives cannot be overemphasized.”

“Both above mentioned are household names within their regions and they Represent the characters that next President needs to achieve his renew hope policies to Nigerians and Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, “Rt.Hon Abbas Tajuddeen is one Nigerian blessed with multiple competencies having sponsored over 78 bills that are trajectory and are reference points to all Parliaments around the world.”

“He is a Legislator with good track records of history that has been achieved beyond the expectations of Zaria Federal Constituency. His nomination and subsequent endorsement by the Party and the President elect is a demonstration of his Commitment and loyalty to the rulling party and its Leaders,” he added.

The group Coordinator stressed that,”It is on record that the North West Zone gave the President elect the highest Votes during the Presidential elections. His Endorsement and that of Hon.Ben Kalu who has been a Stabiliser in the party and in the South East is coming at the right time considering the multi-dimensional democratic challenges confronting the nation Which requires sound legislative agenda to drive the country forward the qualities that Hon. Abbas Represents.”

He added that,”The Abbas/Kalu ticket is the best that will happen to the next House of Representatives considering their good track records and rich political CV, Loyalty and Contributions to the success of the rulling All Progressive Congress at all levels which earned them this trust of the party Hirachy Particularly the President elect.”

According to him,”These are characters that are requires to bring to the table of the Nigerian People sound legislations and good governance irrespective of their tribes, religion or regional backgrounds considering their network in and around the country.”

He added that,”It is on the light of the above, We are calling on other aspirants not to be aggrieved but to join Abbas/Kalu ticket to support the incoming President Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu in achieving his renew hope for the Nigerian People.”

“We hereby reject the inconsiderate ambition of Hon. Betara, who though a versed legislator, must recognise that Executive and Legislative balance in power sharing requires sacrifice and the North East that was well favoured in the outgoing administration including the incoming government cannot be seen as Selfish and Divisive,” he stressed.

Hamza Ukkasha stressed that,”We therefore lend our voice in appealing to all party aspirants to align with Asiwaju and learn from the PDP and how it lost its place as a majority party in Nigeria and was even decimated in the last election by Labour Party and NNPP, which they would all have regretted by now.”

He concluded saying,”The President elect is one of the most sound and experienced politicians alive in the country, he was a former member of the National Assembly, Former Governor, tasted the loss and gains of Power and now President elect who is not new to this terrain.”

“For him and the party, the endorsement of this ticket is that which will create balance and mergers for the best hands to lead the next House of Representatives as Speaker and Deputy Speaker have been examined and a reviewed compensations would be carried out in other key offices in the Parliament and the Executive . We urge APC not to waste its good will.

