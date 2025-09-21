10th remembrance: Fasoranti eulogises HID Awolowo

•Says more women should be supported to contribute to Nigeria’s progress

THE National Leader of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has described late Chief (Mrs.) Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo as an exemplary personage.

The nonagenarian stated this in a statement to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the passing into glory of the Awolowo matriarch, according to a statement by the national publicity secretary of Afenifere, Mr Jare Ajayi.

“Mama, as we fondly called her, was an individual whose lifestyle was something anyone could derive positive lessons from. Lessons in terms of humility without being servile, lesson in terms of being able to expertly manage the home and one’s career, lesson in how to be steadfast in the face of tribulations, lesson in how to keep the family together and above all, lesson in how to be very loving as a wife and as a mother!” the statement read.

Recall that Chief HID Awolowo (née Adelana), who was born on November 25, 1915, died on September 19, 2015 just about two months to her 100th birthday.

Her husband, the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, was the pioneer leader of Afenifere and first Asiwaju Yoruba. Mama HID Awolowo was, among others, Yeye Oodua of Yorubaland.

Popularly known as HID, Mama was a successful businesswoman, an astute politician and a devout Christian.

Fasoranti went further to state that Mama HID was also a patriot who, like her husband, believed much in Nigeria and emancipation of the downtrodden.

The current Asiwaju Yoruba recalled how Mama Awolowo usually made them feel welcomed whenever they, as followers of her husband, were in their home either for meetings or for consultations.

“Unlike what obtained in some homes of outstanding men, Mama never made one feel unwanted anytime we had a reason to visit Papa. And even when Papa transited into glory, she ensured that the legacies he left behind were sustained and made to endure so that present and future generations can benefit from them,” the statement added.

Afenifere leader called on Nigerian women to take a cue from the late heroine in how to be virtuous, loving, committed and steadfast as the kind of support she provided went a long way in achieving the milestones that the political career of her husband recorded.

Pa Fasoranti then seized the opportunity to call on women in Nigeria to be more active politically as they have a lot to contribute to the progress of the country just as he called on the men to give the womenfolk the necessary support “so that we can collectively uplift our country.”

