The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has enjoined Igbos in the National Assembly to vote according to their discretion not minding their religion or places of origin, while berating the ruling APC for zoning position of Deputy Speaker to the Southeast region.

In message issued by Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia and made available to newsmen on Friday, Ohanaeze expressed disgust with the zoning arrangement.

The Ohanaeze statement reads thus:

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has watched with grave concern the zoning of principal officers of the Senate and the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We have also observed that the All Peoples Congress (APC) zoned the position of the Deputy Speaker to the South East of Nigeria.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo states that allocating the position of the Deputy Speaker to the South East is highly unreflective, disgusting and provocative to the Igbo.

” To this end, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR (Ahaejiagamba) directs all the Igbo Lawmakers in the 10th National Assembly to vote according to their discretions irrespective of state, religion or ethnicity.”

