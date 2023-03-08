Muhammad Sabiu – Kaduna

Ahead of the composition of the 10th Senate, a political pressure group, The Equality Movement (TEM) has called on the National Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to zone the Senate Presidency to the South East.

Leader of the Movement, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Ajiji, and publicity secretary, Garba Noma, made the call in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The group also appealed to the president-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, to throw his weight behind the South East region to produce the next Senate President in the interest of inclusiveness and fairness.

“The APC has had an impressive performance in the South East in the 2023 Senatorial elections producing six Senators so far as announced by INEC. This is a far cry from what was obtained in 2019.

“We support the resolve of the South East not to remain in the periphery of national politics in the APC but to join hands with other geo-political zones to build and develop our nation.

“To ensure fairness and also to carry all the geo-political zones along in governance, we appeal to the National Working Committee of the APC to zone the Senate Presidency to the South East where they have quite a number of senators-elect including a ranking Senator in the person of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who is currently the Chief Whip of the Senate,” the statement said.

Alhaji Ajiji said the South East did not have a fair share under the APC in the last four years where the zone is conspicuously missing in the first top five positions in the political hierarchy in the country.

“We used to remember the tripod of Nigeria’s politics that is the Hausa-Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo. At any point in time in order to ensure the balance of power, the “big three” are adequately represented in the top echelon of political power. A situation where one of the “big three” is missing will create imbalance in the political equation.

“In the last four years or thereabouts, the North West produced the president while the South West took both the vice presidency and the speakership of the House of Representatives while the South South got the Deputy Senate President and the North Central produced the deputy speaker.

“It’s understandable at that time that the South East was not adequately represented in the APC in terms of elective positions but the current political leaders in the zone have reversed the trend in favour of the APC,” the statement added.

