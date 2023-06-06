President Bola Tinubu has met with some members of the House of Representatives who are vying to become the Speaker in the 10th Assembly.

Among them are Yusuf Gadgi, who represents Pankshin/Kanke/ Federal Constituency; Sada Soli, representing Jibia/Kaita Federal Constituency; Miriam Onuoha, representing Okigwe North Federal Constituency; Muktar Betara, representing Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwayar Kusar Federal Constituency among others.

The President also met with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase earlier in the afternoon.

The meeting was also attended by the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), including the party’s National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Tinubu also met with the immediate past governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as well as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

